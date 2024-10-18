Role of Perinatal Allografts in Enhancing Nerve-Sparing RARP Outcomes

Photo Credit: andegro4ka

The following is a summary of “Preclinical and clinical evidence for using perinatal tissue allografts in nerve sparing robot assisted radical prostatectomy to hasten recovery of functional outcomes: a literature review,” published in the September 2024 issue of Urology by Perry et al.

Localized prostate cancer (PCa) is one of the most prevalent cancers in the US, and despite advancements in robot-assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP) techniques, patients continue to face significant challenges with erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence due to nerve damage during surgery.

Researchers conducted a literature review to summarize basic science and clinical studies evaluating the use of perinatal allografts for nerve repair and their efficacy as adjuncts to RARP.

They performed a non-systematic literature review up to May 2024, utilizing PubMed, EMBASE, Scopus, and Web of Science databases. The search incorporated terms like “robotic prostatectomy,” ” PCa,” “nerve sparing,” “perinatal tissue,” “allograft,” “potency,” and “continence,” either alone or in various combinations. RP and JM evaluated all articles for scientific validity, focusing exclusively on peer-reviewed studies.

The results indicated that 8 studies examining perinatal tissue allografts in RARP were regarded as suitable for inclusion in this non-systematic review.

Investigators concluded that, despite advancements in surgical techniques, incontinence, and impotence persist as significant comorbidities, although perinatal tissue allografts may enhance recovery of potency and continence following surgery.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01593-7#Abs1