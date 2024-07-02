Role of Primary Care Nurses in Integrated Self-Management for CMD and Chronic Diseases

Photo Credit: Zinkevych

The following is a summary of “Integrated Self-management Support Provided by Primary Care Nurses to Persons with Chronic Diseases and Common Mental Disorders: A Qualitative Study,” published in the June 2024 issue of Primary Care by Beaudin et al.

In an era when the prevalence of concurrent chronic physical diseases (CD) and common mental disorders (CMD) is rising, effective integrated self-management support in primary care is increasingly imperative. Current practices often compartmentalize these conditions, particularly favoring chronic diseases, and lack clear operational guidelines for integrated care. The qualitative study delves into primary care nurses’ perspectives on delivering integrated self-management support to individuals dealing with both CD and CMD.

Methodologically, a qualitative interpretive descriptive approach engaged 23 primary care nurses from family medicine groups across Quebec, Canada. Through purposive and snowball sampling, individual interviews were conducted and analyzed using inductive and deductive methods, employing frameworks like the Rainbow Model of Integrated Care and the PRISMS taxonomy.

Findings revealed that nurses’ approach to integrated self-management support encompassed several crucial dimensions: the essential elements of their approach, clinical integration focused on prevention and health promotion, and the practical application of integrated self-management support strategies. Nurses emphasized preventive measures targeting risk factors and promoting healthy lifestyles for physical chronic diseases and CMD. Their support activities spanned education, action planning, monitoring, and comprehensive practical, psychological, and social support strategies.

This study proposes a model for integrated self-management support in primary care nursing and underscores the importance of clinical integration across CD and CMD. By elucidating these integrated approaches, the study aims to inform future interventions and enhance the delivery of holistic care in primary care settings. Understanding and implementing integrated self-management support practices are crucial to improving outcomes for individuals managing complex health conditions in primary care contexts.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02464-8