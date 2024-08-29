RSV Infection With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Ups Risk for Hospitalization

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Adult patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection have an increased risk for hospitalization, according to a study published online in the August issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Ryan A. Smith, M.D., from University of Wisconsin in Madison, and colleagues sought to determine whether patients with IBD have an increased risk for a serious infection due to RSV. The analysis included data from 794 patients with IBD and 93,074 propensity-matched non-IBD patients with RSV.

The researchers found that the IBD-RSV cohort had an increased risk for hospitalization (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 1.30; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 1.06 to 1.59). There was no difference between the groups in the risk (aOR, 0.83; 95 percent CI, 0.58 to 1.19) for a composite outcome of hospitalization-related complications. There was an association between recent systemic corticosteroid use (less than three months) and an increased risk for hospitalization (aOR, 1.86; 95 percent CI, 1.30 to 2.59) in the IBD-RSV cohort.

“Adult patients with IBD and RSV infection are at an increased risk of hospitalization and may benefit from the new RSV vaccine recommended for adults aged 60 years and older,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

