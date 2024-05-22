Safety and Effectiveness of Phoenix dactylifera L. Leaf Extract in Treating Cutaneous Warts

The following is a summary of “Efficacy and Safety of Phoenix dactylifera L. Leaf Extract (WartOver®) in the Treatment of Cutaneous Warts: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial,” published in the April 2024 issue of Dermatology by Ayatollahi, et al.

Cutaneous warts, caused by human papillomavirus, significantly impact the quality of life and often pose treatment challenges due to high costs, low efficacy, adverse effects, and recurrence. Consequently, there’s a demand for novel therapeutic approaches. Complementary and Alternative Medicines (CAMs) are gaining traction and present promising alternatives. Phoenix dactylifera L. (date palm) is utilized in folk medicine for wart treatment owing to its antiviral properties attributed to polyphenolic compounds like gallic acid and tannins.

Building upon a pilot clinical trial and adhering to the CONSORT guideline, the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involved 70 eligible patients divided equally into intervention and placebo groups. Patients underwent biweekly assessments over a 12-week treatment period and a 6-month follow-up to evaluate complete clearance rate, treatment duration, patient satisfaction (via Likert scale), and adverse effects and recurrence occurrence.

Intention-to-treat (ITT) analysis revealed complete clearance in 68.57% of intervention group patients (95% CI: 0.51–0.81), significantly higher than the placebo group (8.57%; 95% CI: 0.02–0.23; P-value<0.0001). The mean time to complete clearance was 7.6 weeks (53.30 ± 17.17 days). Patients rated treatment satisfaction highly (Likert score: 4.24 ± 1.15) without recurrence or adverse effects.

WartOver®, formulated from P. dactylifera L. leaf extract, is an efficacious and safe treatment for cutaneous warts with minimal risk of adverse events or recurrence. Amidst the growing acceptance of CAMs, including herbal medicines, WartOver® presents a promising option for clinicians combating cutaneous warts.

Reference: hindawi.com/journals/dth/2024/8814508/