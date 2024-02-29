Scientific Sessions: What You Don’t Want To Miss At AAD

Photo Credit: Tumsasedgars

There will be over 300 scientific sessions at AAD 2024. Take a look at some of the psoriasis highlights.

International Psoriasis Council Symposium

March 7, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Global Educational Day of Dermatology at the 2024 AAD Annual Meeting is an opportunity for international societies who are member organizations of the International League of Dermatological Societies to hold an independent educational session the day before the official start of the AAD Annual Meeting.

Comorbidities In Psoriasis From Psoriatic Arthritis To Obesity

March 8, 11:15 AM – 12:00 PM

Join a panel of psoriasis experts for a discussion on important clinical considerations for comorbid conditions of psoriasis.

Great Care For Common Conditions: Combining Evidence And Cost Effectiveness

March 8, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

This session will examine the data and provide an evidenced based discussion about best cost effective practices to care for patients with photoaging, acne, psoriasis, HS, as well as hair and nail disease.

Using Artificial Intelligence To Phenotype Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP): Getting The Right Patients The Right Treatment At The Right Time

March 9, 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Session speakers will describe the patient journey in generalized pustular psoriasis with the goal of early diagnosis and treatment. An innovative artificial intelligence tool that allows identification of undiagnosed patients will be discussed.

Psoriasis: Modern Therapeutic Approaches

March 11, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

This is a comprehensive overview of the latest information related to psoriasis and its therapy. A review of the updated psoriasis treatment guidelines from the AAD-NPF will be covered.

