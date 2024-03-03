SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Secondary Primary Malignancies Rare After CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy

Mar 03, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Ghilardi G, et al. T-Cell lymphoma and secondary primary malignancy risk after commercial car t-cell therapy. Nat Med. Published online January 24, 2024. doi:10.1038/s41591-024-02826-w

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement