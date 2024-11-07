Self-Medication & Chronic Pain Among Individuals Using Fentanyl

Photo Credit: nito100

The following is a summary of “Chronic pain among primary fentanyl users: The concept of self-medication,” published in the November 2024 issue of Pain by Kim et al.

Chronic pain is a cause of disability globally, with only a small percentage of individuals receiving adequate treatment, prompting many to seek non-prescribed opioid analgesics for relief.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the prevalence and correlates of chronic pain among individuals using fentanyl as their primary opioid.

They examined 200 adults who identified fentanyl as their primary drug of choice at a Vancouver acute care hospital. Chronic pain presence and severity were assessed through self-reported data.

The results showed that most participants (n = 130, 72.6%) experienced chronic pain over the past 6 months, with an average pain level reported on a typical day being 7.6 out of 10 (SD = 1.9). A significant portion (n = 85, 65.4%) used street opioids for self-medication, while only 9 participants (6.9%) indicated their chronic pain was unrelated. The Regression analysis revealed that older age and co-use of cannabis and opioids were independent factors associated with chronic pain. Additionally, higher pain levels on a typical day were linked to age and self-medication practices.

They concluded a significant association between inadequate pain management and self-medication with fentanyl, highlighting the need for effective pain management strategies to reduce opioid misuse and its related harms.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ejp.4753