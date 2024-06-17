Serum Metabolomic Markers of Incident CKD along with Protein-Rich Foods

The following is a summary of “Serum Metabolomic Markers of Protein-Rich Foods and Incident CKD: Results From the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study,” published in the April 2024 issue of Nephrology by Bernard et al.

The correlation of urine nitrogen excretion helps estimate total protein intake and provides specific information about specific dietary protein sources.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to determine the serum metabolomic markers of 6 protein-rich foods and check for any correlation with chronic kidney disease (CKD) development.

They used linear regression models to estimate associations between protein-rich foods and serum metabolites. C statistics assessed metabolites’ abilities to improve the discrimination between the highest and lower three quartiles of protein-rich foods beyond covariates. The Cox regression model identified associations between protein-related metabolites and incident CKD.

The results showed thirty significant links between protein-rich foods and serum metabolites. (fish, n=8; nuts, n = 5; legumes, n = 0; meat, n = 5; eggs, n = 3; and poultry, n = 9). These metabolites significantly improved the discrimination of high protein foods comparison to covariates alone (C-statistics = 0.033, 0.051, 0.003, 0.024, and 0.025 for fish, nuts, meat, eggs, and poultry-related metabolites, respectively; P<1.00×10-16 for all). Fish intake was linked to 1-docosahexaenoyl glycerophosphocholine (22:6n3), which lowered the risk of developing chronic kidney disease (HR, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.75-0.89; P = 7.81 × 10-6).

Investigators concluded that biomarkers of fish, nuts, red and processed meat, egg, and poultry were identified. One linked to fish intake, 1-docosahexaenoyl glycerophosphocholine (22:6n3), lowered CKD risk.

