Severe Asthma Real-Life Studies and Registries: Embracing the Digital Technology Era

The following is a summary of “Real-life studies and registries of severe asthma: The advent of digital technology,” published in the DECEMBER 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Urdova, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to highlight the significance of real-life studies and registries in enhancing the understanding of severe asthma, a chronic and heterogeneous disease with a considerable impact on patient’s quality of life and healthcare utilization. Emphasizing the limitations of existing randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and the exclusion of a substantial proportion of asthma patients from these trials, the objective is to underscore the need for complementary data from real-world scenarios. The study explored the potential benefits of leveraging data from registries to provide insights into disease epidemiology, mechanisms, the effectiveness of novel therapies, and supporting translational research efforts.

The review synthesized information from national and international collaborative studies, and registries focused on severe asthma. It delved into the variables studied, drawing attention to the use of patient electronic health records and the advent of digital technology for data collection and analysis.

The review outlined the valuable contributions of real-life studies and registries, emphasizing their role in supplementing efficacy studies. By offering insights into everyday clinical practice, providing post-marketing safety information, supporting subsequent clinical trial design, and delineating the natural history of severe asthma, these registries contribute to generating new knowledge.

Real-life studies and registries were crucial in improving diagnostic and therapeutic guidelines for severe asthma. By capturing data from diverse patient populations and leveraging digital technology, these resources contributed to a more comprehensive understanding of the disease, ultimately enhancing asthma control strategies and patient outcomes.

Reference: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00317-7/fulltext