Significant Association Between Systemic Immune-Inflammation Index and Stroke Risk

The following is a summary of “Systemic immune inflammation index and risk of stroke: a cross-sectional study of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2005–2018,” published in the September 2024 issue of Neurology by Xue et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study examining the association between systemic immune-inflammatory index (SII) and stroke in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) dataset from 2005 to 2018.

They included 902 patients with stroke and 27,364 patients with non-stroke based on NHANES data. Additionally, SII was used as the independent variable, and stroke was used as the dependent variable. Both univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were analyzed to examine the link between SII and stroke. The restricted cubic spline (RCS) method assessed the nonlinear relationship between SII and stroke.

According to weighted logistic regression, the results showed a significant link between SII and stroke (OR: 1.985, 95% CI: 1.245–3.166, P=0.004). The interaction test revealed no significant difference in the SII-stroke relationship across strata (P>0.05). A positive association between SII and stroke risk (OR >1, P<0.05) was evident in the crude, model I, and model II analyses. After adjusting for confounders, the RCS analysis indicated no nonlinear positive link between SII and stroke risk.

They concluded a significant association between SII and stroke risk, although further research was needed to confirm causality and explore the underlying mechanisms.

