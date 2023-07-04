The following is a summary of “Outcomes of liver resection for huge hepatocellular carcinoma exceeding 10 cm in size: A single center experience,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Surgery by Elhanafy, et al.

For a study, researchers focused on evaluating the experience of liver resection for huge hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) exceeding 10 cm in diameter. They aimed to assess this surgical intervention’s outcomes and survival rates.

They conducted a review of patient data from the period between 2010 and 2019. The inclusion criteria were patients who underwent liver resection for huge HCC. The patients were divided into two groups based on the extent of liver resection: minor and major resections.

A total of 40 patients were included in the study, with 19 patients (47.5%) in the minor group and 21 patients (52.5%) in the major group. The major group experienced longer operation times, extended hospital stays, and more severe complications than the minor group. The overall survival (OS) rates at 1, 3, and 5 years were 76.6%, 39.5%, and 39.5%, respectively. The disease-free survival (DFS) rates at 1, 3, and 5 years were 65.6%, 40%, and 0%, respectively. However, the two groups had no significant differences in OS (P = 0.598) or DFS (P = 0.564).

Liver resection for huge HCC is associated with average morbidity and mortality rates. The study suggested that proper patient selection, adequate surgical techniques, and standardized care can contribute to favorable survival outcomes in these cases.

