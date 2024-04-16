Sleep Disorders Increase Risk for High Healthcare Use in Children With Chronic Illness

Photo Credit: Quintanilla

Sleep disorders are associated with an increased risk for heightened healthcare utilization in children with chronic medical conditions, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. Pranshu A. Adavadkar, MD, and colleagues used Medicaid claims data to identify 16,325 children enrolled in the Coordinated Healthcare for Complex Kids project. The study team assessed healthcare utilization tied to individual sleep disorders in children with chronic medical conditions. The researchers found that children with chronic medical conditions and any sleep disorder had nearly doubled odds of being in an increased healthcare utilization group (defined as at least three hospitalizations or at least four visits to the ED in 12 months) compared with children without a sleep disorder (OR, 1.83). The risk for being in the high healthcare utilization group varied across sleep disorders, with sleep-disordered breathing (OR, 1.51), insomnia (OR, 1.46), and circadian rhythm sleep disorder (OR, 2.45) all tied to increased risk. Young age and White race were both associated with increased healthcare utilization. Given their findings, Dr. Adavadkar and colleagues recommended careful evaluation and management for children with sleep disorders.