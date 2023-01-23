The following is the summary of “SCLC: Epidemiology, Risk Factors, Genetic Susceptibility, Molecular Pathology, Screening, and Early Detection” published in the January 2023 issue of Journal of thoracic oncology by Wang, et al.

Recent studies on the epidemiology, risk factors, genetic susceptibility, molecular pathology, and early detection of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), a malignant tumor that accounts for 14% of lung cancer cases, are discussed in this article. SCLC is a subtype of lung cancer that is known as non-small cell lung cancer. First, researchers give a brief review of the changing incidences of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) among men and women around the world and in the United States of America.

After this, researchers talk about the known risk factor for SCLC, which is smoking tobacco, as well as the unknown risk factors that are not related to smoking, and researchers emphasize how important it is to keep working toward reducing the amount of people who use tobacco all over the world. A review of genetic susceptibility and molecular pathology found that the development of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) appears to follow different molecular pathways than the development of other forms of lung cancer.

This conclusion was reached as a result of the study. In conclusion, researchers explore the limited usefulness of low-dose computed tomography screening in small cell lung cancer as well as several intriguing blood-based molecular biomarkers as viable tools in SCLC early detection. Both of these topics are covered in the article. Both of these subjects will receive further attention and discussion in the following sections.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1556086422018512