Interventions for Incontinence in Spina Bifida

Photo Credit: Andrii Dodonov

The following is a summary of “Nursing management of patients dealing with spina bifida: from the prenatal diagnosis to adulthood/nursing intervention for the improvement of the impact of urinary and fecal incontinence on the quality of life of people dealing with spina bifida,” published in the March 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Calabrese et al.

Urinary and fecal incontinence pose significant challenges to individuals living with spina bifida, profoundly impacting their quality of life. This study discusses the depth of understanding regarding the education and management of incontinence, the hurdles it presents, and the resultant level of autonomy and independence achieved in its management. The primary objective is to enhance nursing assistance and foster comprehensive education for individuals navigating life with spina bifida. To achieve this, the authors collaboratively developed a meticulously crafted multiple-choice questionnaire, inclusive of open-ended inquiries focusing on bowel and bladder management. They disseminated among members of the Associazione Spina Bifida Italia (ASBI) via the Google Docs platform.

Participation was voluntary, with 125 patients diagnosed with spina bifida opting to engage in the questionnaire. Importantly, there were no age restrictions, allowing even minors to participate under the supervision of caregivers who provided consent. The results unveiled a cohort of 80 females and 25 males upon analysis. The questionnaire probed various aspects, including the level of ambulation, proficiency in self-catheterization techniques, and the social ramifications of incontinence. Additionally, it explored issues surrounding fecal constipation and incontinence, shedding light on interventions like trans-anal irrigation. Despite the inherent challenges associated with urinary and fecal incontinence, the findings underscore the potential for significant improvements in the quality of life for individuals grappling with spina bifida. A critical aspect highlighted by the study is the pivotal role of comprehensive education and support from infancy to adulthood.

Such educational endeavors, spearheaded by healthcare professionals and primarily facilitated by parents, emerge as crucial catalysts in nurturing independence and fostering active participation in social activities among individuals navigating the complexities of life with spina bifida. Through this collaborative effort, the study advocates for a holistic approach to empowering individuals with spina bifida to lead fulfilling lives characterized by dignity, autonomy, and social inclusion.

