Stakeholder Experiences of CGA in Community and Outpatient Settings: Qualitative Synthesis

The following is a summary of “Exploring stakeholders’ experiences of comprehensive geriatric assessment in the community and out-patient settings: a qualitative evidence synthesis,” published in the December 2023 issue of Primary Care by Hayes, et al.

The Comprehensive Geriatric Assessment (CGA) is a multidisciplinary evaluation method focusing on various aspects of an older adult’s health, encompassing biological, psychological, and social dimensions. While quantitative studies have illustrated the beneficial effects of CGA on clinical outcomes, a comprehensive synthesis of qualitative research detailing the experiences of CGA from the perspectives of older adults, caregivers, and healthcare professionals (HCPs) in primary care and outpatient settings needs to be improved.

A systematic exploration of five databases, namely MEDLINE, CINAHL, PsycINFO, PsycARTICLES, and Social Sciences Full Text, was conducted. The aim was to identify qualitative or mixed-methods studies capturing insights into the experiences of CGA among the mentioned groups in primary care or outpatient contexts. The search was not restricted by language or timeframe. The study protocol is registered with PROSPERO. Included studies underwent methodological evaluation using the Critical Appraisal Skills Programme checklist tailored for qualitative studies. Data synthesis adhered to Noblit and Hare’s meta-ethnography method, facilitating a structured yet iterative analysis.

Fourteen studies met the criteria, encompassing CGA implementations across diverse settings like home-based care, general practice, outpatient departments (OPDs) in acute hospitals, and hybrid community-hospital models. The synthesis distilled into four pivotal themes: CGA emerges as a comprehensive care approach, Home settings augment the CGA experience, Community-based CGA thrives on collaborative care paradigms, and Varied perceptions exist concerning the active involvement of older adults, caregivers, and families within the CGA framework.

Whether executed at home or in OPD settings, CGA offered a holistic care strategy for community-residing older adults, enhancing healthcare accessibility and satisfaction. To optimize CGA’s efficacy, HCPs should emphasize the genuine engagement of older adults and their support systems. Future research should focus on evaluating diverse community-based CGA models, informed by the insights gleaned from this synthesis.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-023-02222-2