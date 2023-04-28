The following is a summary of “Standard Naloxone Prescribing for Palliative Care Cancer Patients on Opioid Therapy: A Single-Site Quality Improvement Pilot to Assess Attitudes and Access,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Pain Management by Afezolli, et al.

On when to administer naloxone to cancer patients receiving opioid therapy, there was a lack of information. At a single ambulatory palliative care practice, researchers surveyed patients and clinicians on their attitudes toward naloxone education at the initial and follow-up visits and used record checks to measure prescribing rates. Naloxone dispensing rates were determined via pharmacy records.

Over three months, naloxone was made available to all new patients undergoing opioid therapy. In addition, the clinical team developed and disseminated standardized instructional materials on opioid safety and naloxone use.

Rates of naloxone prescriptions rose from 5% to 66%. Ninety-two% (n = 23) of the doctors stated that the education and prescribing process took ≤5 minutes, and 100% said it had a favorable or neutral impact on the interaction. 81% (n = 25) of patients said they had no new concerns about opioid usage, 68% (n = 21) felt safer after using naloxone, and 97% thought the experience was neutral or good. 67% of patients (n = 16) spent <$10, and 88% of prescriptions (n = 37) were filled.

It was simple to provide patients and professionals with information about opioid safety and to prescribe naloxone.

Reference: jpsmjournal.com/article/S0885-3924(22)01046-6/fulltext