Statistics Presented for Global Cancer Incidence, Deaths in 2022

THURSDAY, April 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) — In 2022, there were almost 20 million new cases of cancer as well as 9.7 million deaths from cancer, according to a study published online April 4 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

Freddie Bray, Ph.D., from the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon, France, and colleagues present global cancer statistics for 2022 by world region.

The researchers found there were about 20 million new cases of cancer in 2022, including nonmelanoma skin cancers, as well as 9.7 million deaths from cancer. These estimates suggest that about one in five men or women develop cancer in a lifetime, and one in nine men and one in 12 women die from cancer. In 2022, lung cancer was the most frequently diagnosed cancer, responsible for close to 2.5 million new cases (12.4 percent of cancers globally), followed by cancers of the female breast, colorectum, prostate, and stomach (11.6, 9.6, 7.3, and 4.9 percent, respectively). The leading cause of cancer death was lung cancer, with an estimated 1.8 million deaths (18.7 percent), followed by colorectal, liver, female breast, and stomach cancers (9.3, 7.8, 6.9, and 6.8 percent, respectively). In women and men, the most frequent cancers were breast and lung cancer (both cases and deaths). Across world regions, incidence rates varied from fourfold to fivefold for men and women.

“The overall scale of cancer and the diversity of cancer profiles by world region and human development level reemphasize the need for a global escalation of targeted cancer control measures,” the authors write.

