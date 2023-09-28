Strategies for Early Psoriatic Arthritis Recognition in Psoriasis Patients: GRAPPA Survey Findings

The following is a summary of “Screening/referral strategies for the early recognition of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) among patients with psoriasis: results of a GRAPPA survey,” published in the August 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Song et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to explore the challenges of early psoriatic arthritis (PsA) diagnosis and shared care between dermatologists and rheumatologists. The study developed a 24-question survey on referral tactics, sent to all members (n=927), exploring PsA detection, treatment decisions, and unmet needs.

The outcome reported 149 respondents (16.1% response rate), 113 rheumatologists, and 26 dermatologists from various countries. Dermatologists (81%) used PsA-specific screening tools, while rheumatologists found only 26.8% of referred patients were screened. Dermatologists confirmed 67% of suspected cases, and rheumatologists 47.9%. Both agreed on combining patient-reported (i.e.screening tools) and physician-confirmed data. Education of PCPs and dermatologists was a top priority for enhancing PsA screening.

The study found there were challenges in early PsA diagnosis. This can be improved by using better screening tools, educating more doctors, and considering patient input.

Source: jrheum.org/content/early/2023/08/03/jrheum.2023-0424