Study Exploring Care Professionals’ Experiences With SMS in Primary Care Practice

The following is a summary of “Self-management support (SMS) in primary care practice: a qualitative focus group study of care professionals’ experiences,” published in the March 2024 issue of Primary Care by Timmermans, et al.

Innovative approaches to support self-management in chronically ill individuals are crucial for improving healthcare outcomes. However, many interventions aimed at self-management support (SMS) need help achieving consistent improvements across patient, provider, and healthcare system levels. To address this, understanding healthcare professionals’ perspectives on barriers and facilitators is essential before implementing SMS interventions. Therefore, researchers sought to explore care professionals’ viewpoints on SMS within the Flemish primary care setting for a study.

The qualitative study utilized focus groups to investigate SMS in the primary care setting. Five focus groups were conducted in three waves, comprising healthcare professionals from various disciplines and settings in Flanders. Maximum variation purposive sampling was employed to recruit participants. Data analysis utilized Attride-Stirling’s thematic networks framework.

Thirty-four healthcare professionals participated, and three overarching themes emerged from the thematic analysis: Characteristics, Support strategies, and Barriers and facilitators. SMS was described as a collaborative, person-centered approach, with various supporting strategies identified, primarily focusing on patient education and information. Collaborative strategies were deemed essential alongside individual approaches. Barriers and facilitators encompassed patient-related factors, healthcare provider competencies, and external influences, all affecting the implementation of SMS in practice.

The focus group study underscored the importance of adopting a collaborative, person-centered approach to SMS in the context of primary care chronic diseases. Findings emphasized the need for interventions that address barriers and promote awareness of SMS. Given the individualized nature of SMS, success relies on tailored support that evolves with each patient’s needs.

Reference: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02317-4