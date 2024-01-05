Survey of Truth in Medical Spa Advertising: Unveiling the Syringe Holder

The following is a summary of “Who Is Holding the Syringe? A Survey of Truth in Advertising Among Medical Spas,” published in the November 2023 issue of Dermatology by Hogan, et al.

The amount of supervision and skill surgeons and other medical professionals need to undertake cosmetic treatments varies greatly from state to state. Since 2020, the number of medical spas providing cosmetic operations has expanded exponentially.

To produce a sample typical of the medical spa business in the United States, researchers sought to investigate the level of skill among providers who conduct cosmetic operations and the level of supervision at medical spas that provide these treatments. The descriptive research used a typical telephone interview conducted by a secret shopper in Chicago and the city’s suburbs. Following that, the data were extracted and analyzed.

Of the 127 medical spas examined, 81.1% of the facilities did not have a supervising physician present. About 64.6% of the assessed medical spas provided the information to their patients. There was a significant amount of diversity in the supervision and training of those responsible for performing cosmetic treatments at the medical spas that were researched. It was necessary to take further measures to regulate medical spas to ensure the safety of patients, given the growing popularity of cosmetic operations among the general population.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/abstract/2023/11000/who_is_holding_the_syringe__a_survey_of_truth_in.5.aspx