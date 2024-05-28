Survival Outcomes in Early-Stage NSCLC With Rare Mutations

Photo Credit: Spectral-Design

Targeted therapies, specifically for mutations like EGFR and ALK, significantly evolved the treatment landscape for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to research presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting. Extending these therapies to other targetable mutations in NSCLC is a growing consideration. Researchers focused on recurrence-free survival (RFS) and overall survival (OS)to establish baseline outcomes for early-stage NSCLC patients with rare but treatable mutations.

The study retrospectively analyzed stage I-III patients with NSCLC who underwent curative surgery at a single center. Tissue-based next-generation sequencing identified a range of mutations: KRAS G12C, EGFR Exon20, ERBB2, ALK, ROS1, BRAFV600E, MET exon14 skipping, and RET. The researchers used Cox regression to compare baseline characteristics, adjuvant chemotherapy, mutation subtypes, and TP53 co-mutation with RFS and OS; the KRAS G12C mutation served as the reference for survival comparisons.

Of the 201 patients (mean age 66.4 years, 63% female) included in the study, 61% had stage I, 19% had stage II, and 20% had stage III NSCLC. The predominant histology was adenocarcinoma (95%), and lobectomy was the most common surgical procedure (77%). UP to 37% of patients received adjuvant chemotherapy. The distribution of mutations was as follows: KRAS G12C (43%), EGFR Exon 20 (13%), ERBB2 (11%), MET (10%), ALK (7%), ROS1 (6%), BRAF (5%), and RET (2%).

Five-year survival probabilities were 75% for stage I, 56% for stage II (HR: 2.17; P=0.038), and 55% for stage III (HR: 2.38; P=0.015). Stage was a significant predictor of RFS, with higher hazard ratios for stage II (HR: 1.90; P=0.04) and stage III (HR: 2.26; P=0.006) compared with stage I. TP53 co-mutation correlated with poorer OS (aHR: 2.50; P=0.004) and RFS (aHR: 1.70; P=0.037).

Patients with rare mutations generally had shorter RFS than those with KRAS G12C, with ERBB2 showing a significant difference (aHR: 2.26; P=0.014) and only 37% remaining relapse-free at five years. However, except for ERBB2, other mutations were associated with better OS—notably fusion mutations (aHR: 0.24; P=0.021). ERBB2 had the highest incidence of brain metastasis, with 29% at five years.

This study highlighted that although RFS is generally poorer for rare mutations, OS of other mutations, except for ERBB2, was superior to KRAS G12C mutated NSCLC. TP53 co-mutation is a significant predictor of poorer outcomes. These findings suggest that targeted treatments at relapse might improve survival, advocating for the potential use of targeted agents in the adjuvant setting.