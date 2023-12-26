SNRT Method for Intraocular Lens Fixation Proven Safe & Efficient

Photo Credit: Sefa Ozel

The following is a summary of “Application of the suture needle retrograde threading method in scleral fixation of intraocular lenses,” published in the December 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Zhou et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study to create a new, universally applicable threading technique for fixing posterior chamber intraocular lenses (IOL).

They enrolled twenty-seven eyes (27 patients) in the first group. Surgeon A performed surgery using either the needle-guided method or the suture needle retrograde threading (SNRT) method for intrascleral IOL fixation. In the second group, thirty-four eyes of 34 patients underwent surgery by Surgeon A, Surgeon B, or Surgeon C, utilizing the SNRT method for intrascleral IOL fixation and were grouped into three sub-groups based on the surgeon. Information, including age, sex, best-available visual acuity (BCVA), intraocular pressure (IOP), past ophthalmological history, threading time (from puncturing to externalizing suture), and complications during and after the surgery, was collected.

The results showed that in Surgeon A’s cases, the threading time was shorter in the SNRT group compared to the needle-guided group. There was one occurrence of the suture needle slipping from the guide needle during extraction. In the SNRT group operated by Surgeon A, the threading procedure was successfully completed without suture ruptures or loop slippage. Surgeon A, Surgeon B, and Surgeon C did not exhibit any significant difference in threading time when using the SNRT method. No complications, such as vitreous hemorrhage, hyphema, retinal detachment, suprachoroidal hemorrhage, or hypotony, were observed during or after surgery in all cases. Additionally, there was no leakage at the puncture site.

They concluded that a new sutureless IOL fixation technique was safe, simple, universally applicable, and suitable for multiple IOL types.

