SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Systematic Endoscopic Staging Improves NSCLC Treatment Accuracy

Apr 29, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Steinfort D, et al. Systematic endoscopic staging of mediastinum to guide radiotherapy planning in patients with locally advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (SEISMIC): an international, multicentre, single-arm, clinical trial. Lancet Res Med. Published online March 12, 2024. doi:10.1016/S2213-2600(24)00010-9

  • Daniel P. Steinfort, PhD

    Photo Credit: University of Melbourne

    Department of Respiratory and Sleep Medicine
    Centre for Medical Research
    Royal Melbourne Hospital

     

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement