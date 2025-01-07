T2-Hyperintense Brain Lesions and Fatigue in Post-COVID-19 Syndrome

Photo Credit: Tharakorn

The following is a summary of “Chronic Fatigue and Headache in Post-COVID-19 Syndrome: A Radiological and Clinical Evaluation,” published in the December 2024 issue of Neurology by Almeida et al.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread infections, and many individuals continue to experience lingering symptoms, including chronic fatigue, headaches, and sleep disturbances, in what is known as post-COVID-19 syndrome.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the correlation between T2-hyperintense lesions on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and chronic fatigue and headaches in individuals with post-COVID-19 syndrome.

They analyzed 96 individuals from Bern University Hospital in Switzerland who presented with suspected post-COVID-19 syndrome (2020 and 2022). Participants completed self-reported questionnaires on fatigue, emotional wellbeing, and daytime sleepiness. Brain and spine MRIs were evaluated for T2-hyperintense lesions by two neuroradiologists. The correlation between the lesions, fatigue, and headache symptoms was assessed (P=0.815 for fatigue; P=0.178 for headaches).

The results showed that chronic fatigue (90%), sleep disorders (51%), and headaches (57%) were the most common symptoms, predominantly composed of women (73%) with an average age of 46 years, T2-hyperintense lesions were observed in 72% of brain MRIs and 16% of spine MRIs. No significant correlation was found between cerebral T2-hyperintense lesions and symptoms of fatigue (P=0.815) or headaches (P=0.178). Additionally, the number of pathological brain lesions did not correlate significantly with fatigue (P=0.557) or headaches (P=0.820).

They concluded that while T2-hyperintense lesions were common in post-COVID-19 syndrome, they do not significantly correlate with symptoms of fatigue or headaches.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/neurology/articles/10.3389/fneur.2024.1526130/abstract