Take a Break & Treat Yourself During Crohn’s & Colitis Congress

Photo Credit: Littleny

All work and no play? No way! Fun is at your fingertips during your Crohn’s & Colitis Congress stay at the Bellagio!

During the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress in Las Vegas, January 25-27, 2024, you won’t have to set foot outside the conference hotel, the Bellagio, to enjoy everything from fine art and fountains to shopping and spa services.

Cirque du Soleil weaves an aquatic tapestry of surrealism and romance in the timeless production “O”, in which acrobats, synchronized swimmers, divers and characters perform in, on and above water in a magnificent theater.

“ICONS of Contemporary Art” showcases the works of living artists George Condo, Ghada Amer, and Sanford Biggers, celebrating unconventional approaches to form and the body.

The 14,000-square-foot botanical gardens offer seasonally-themed sights, sounds, scents, and colors celebrating Mother Nature.

Watch the most ambitious, complex water feature ever conceived blossom against the backdrop of the Las Vegas lavender sky—free for any visitor to enjoy!

Slots, table games, poker, sports wagering and more—the Bellagio casino has it all.

Relax and regenerate as you’re pampered in this critically acclaimed Forbes Travel Guide four-star spa and salon.

Treat yourself at one of the many Bellagio shops including Alexander McQueen, BVLGARI, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Cartier, Dior, FENDI,Gucci, GUERLAIN, Harry Winston, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Omega, Prada, Tesorini, Tiffany & Co., Valentino,Van Cleef & Arpels, and more.

Visit the conference website for more Crohn’s & Colitis Congress information, and check back here often for conference updates, abstracts, and features focused on Crohn’s disease and colitis.