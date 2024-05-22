Targeting Remission in Type 2 Diabetes: Modern Clinical Strategies

The following is a summary of “Contemporary Clinical Perspectives on Targeting Remission of Type 2 Diabetes,” published in the May 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Retnakaran, et al.

The phenomenon of remission of type 2 diabetes (T2DM), where patients achieve near-normal levels of glycemia either spontaneously or through medical intervention, has long been recognized. Recent advancements in metabolic surgery, pharmacologic therapy, and lifestyle modifications have made achieving remission more feasible. This enhanced capability has shed light on the reversible component of pancreatic beta-cell dysfunction, a key driver of the chronic progressive nature of T2DM. Consequently, it has altered the therapeutic landscape by offering new management objectives for patients and providers.

However, it was essential to acknowledge the limitations of the current understanding of remission. Remission may not be permanent, leading to glycemic relapse over time, and beta-cell function may not be fully normalized even in remission. The limitations underscored the gaps in the knowledge and emphasized the need for cautious clinical discussions regarding the benefits and risks of targeting remission as a treatment outcome.

In this study, researchers sought to explore the rapidly expanding literature on T2DM remission, including its implications and limitations. By doing so, they aimed to provide an objective and balanced perspective on the role of remission in current clinical care.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/109/5/1179/7477104