Telemedicine For Better HTN Management In Urban Primary Care and Blood Pressure Predictors

The following is a summary of “Use of Telemedicine to Improve Hypertension in an Urban Primary Care Clinic and Predictors of Improved Blood Pressure,” published in the September 2023 issue of Primary Care by Kerai et al.

Telemedicine is more effective in managing blood pressure (BP) than traditional care. Hypertension telemedicine clinic was started at urban primary care clinics to assess the strengths and limitations of telemedicine for hypertension (HTN) control. Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate the strengths and limitations of telemedicine in HTN control in an urban primary care clinic.

They identified patients in the HTN clinic (May 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022). BP values were compared from in-person visits before the first telehealth visit, telehealth visit home BP readings, and the last recorded in-office BP at the end of the study period. Descriptive statistical analysis, Chi-Square testing, and multivariable logistic regression were performed for data analysis.

The results showed 234 appointments, 83% were completed, and 154 patients were examined. A decrease in the patients (%) was seen with BP >140/90 when comparing in-office visit BP to the first telehealth visit home BP: 72% versus 45%. There was no notable difference in the percentage of patients with BP >140/90 with the first telehealth visit home BP to the last in-office BP recorded on the chart: 45% and 41%. Patients with diabetes had lower odds of missing appointments, with an adjusted odds ratio (aOR) of 0.34 ([0.12-0.91], P=.03). Patients with partners were more likely to have lower BP, with an aOR of 3.2 ([1.15-9.86], P=.03), while patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) (aOR 0.27 [0.08-0.77], P=.02) and CAD (aOR 0.24 [0.06-0.8], P=03) were less likely to have lower BP.

They concluded that telemedicine is a promising tool to prevent the overtreatment of hypertension.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/21501319231199014