Cranioplasty is a commonly performed neurosurgical procedure that restores cranial anatomy. While plastic surgeons are commonly involved with cranioplasties, the cost of performing a cranioplasty with neurosurgery alone (N) vs. neurosurgery and plastic surgery (N + P) is unknown.

A single-center, multi-surgeon, retrospective cohort study was undertaken on all cranioplasties performed from 2012 to 22. The primary exposure variable of interest was operating team, comparing N vs. N + P. Cost data was inflation-adjusted to January 2022 using Healthcare Producer Price Index as calculated by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

186 patients (105 N vs. 81 N + P) underwent cranioplasties. The N + P group has a significantly longer length-of-stay (LOS) 4.5 ± 1.6days, vs. 6.0 ± 1.3days (p < 0.001), but no significant difference in reoperation, readmission, sepsis, or wound breakdown. N was significantly less expensive than N + P during both the initial cranioplasty cost ($36,739 ± $4592 vs. $41,129 ± $4374, p 0.014) and total cranioplasty costs including reoperations ($38,849 ± $5017 vs. $53,134 ± $6912, p < 0.001). Univariable analysis (threshold p = 0.20) was performed to justify inclusion into a multivariable regression model. Multivariable analysis for initial cranioplasty cost showed that sepsis (p = 0.024) and LOS (p = 0.003) were the dominant cost contributors compared to surgeon type (p = 0.200). However, surgeon type (N vs. N + P) was the only significant factor (p = 0.011) for total cost including revisions.

Higher costs to N + P involvement without obvious change in outcomes were found in patients undergoing cranioplasty. Although other factors are more significant for the initial cranioplasty cost (sepsis, LOS), surgeon type proved the independent dominant factor for total cranioplasty costs, including revisions.

