SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

The Latest Insights on Preeclampsia Assessment

Jan 30, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Alikhani F, Aalinezhad M, Bahrami M, Geravandi M. Placenta location, a prognostic determinant for the incidence of preeclampsia. BMC Pregnancy Childbirth. 2024;24(1):835. doi:10.1186/s12884-024-07050-5
  2. Tzanaki I, Makrigiannakis A, Lymperopoulou C, Al-Jazrawi Z, Agouridis AP. Pregnancy-associated plasma protein A (PAPP-A) as a first trimester serum biomarker for preeclampsia screening: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Matern Fetal Neonatal Med. 2025;38(1):2448502. doi:10.1080/14767058.2024.2448502
  3. de Logivière V, Tsatsaris V, Lepercq J, Goffinet F, Girault A. Evaluating the proteinuria/creatininuria ratio as a rapid prognostic tool for complications of preeclampsia: A comparison with 24-hour proteinuria. J Gynecol Obstet Hum Reprod. 2025;54(2):102873. doi:10.1016/j.jogoh.2024.102873

RETURN TO Risks of AEs With Mirtazapine in Major Depressive Disorder

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

Photo Credit: ResearchGate

Ismini Tzanaki, MD

School of Medicine
European University Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus

Mahsa Geravandi

Department of Radiology
School of Medicine
Isfahan University of Medical Sciences
Isfahan, Iran

Victoire de Logivière

Paris Cité University
Paris, France

MORE FROM Risks of AEs With Mirtazapine in Major Depressive Disorder PEER TO PEER

Advertisement

More Preeclampsia

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement