The following is a summary of the “Neuropathic Pain Symptom Inventory (NPSI) Questionnaire-Persian Version Can Differentiate Neuropathic from Non-Neuropathic Pain,” published in the February 2023 issue of Pain management by Madani, et al.

The purpose of this investigation is to verify the reliability of the Persian NPSI (PV-NPSI). A total of 162 people with various types of pain, both neuropathic and non-neuropathic, were analyzed in the current study. Patients responded twice, once at baseline with a 3-hour gap and again within a month, using the Persian version of the NPSI that was proposed using a standard protocol. It was compared to the PGIC and the CGIC, or clinical and patient progress assessments, to determine how well they correlated with each. The validity and reliability of the PV-NPSI were also assessed.

The PV-NPSI had a Cronbach’s alpha of 0.834, and the intraclass correlation value was 0.983 (95% CI, 0.977-0.988, P< .001). Both the partial least squares incremental change (PGIC) and the canonical variate change (CGIC) coefficients were measured to be 0.859. The area under the curve (AUC) for the diagnosis of NP was 0.936 (95% CI: 0.894-0.978) using a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve.

The results of the current investigation indicate that the PV-NPSI is a viable and reliable tool for distinguishing NP from other types of pain in patients with multiple musculoskeletal pain complaints; however, a cutoff value for this instrument has yet to be established. Also, this questionnaire is useful for evaluating the effectiveness of NP therapy.

