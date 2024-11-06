Therapeutic Approaches for Managing Uterine Fibroids

Photo Credit: Gilnature

The following is a summary of “Currently Available Treatment Modalities for Uterine Fibroids,” published in the May 2024 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by Micić et al.

Uterine fibroids are common benign growths linked to abnormal bleeding, pain, and fertility issues. Nearly one-third of affected women require treatment for symptoms.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze available treatment modalities for uterine fibroids.

They conducted an extensive search for data on surgical, medical, and other treatment options for uterine fibroids.

The results showed that fibroid treatment focuses on symptom control and fertility preservation, with options based on patient age, fertility, and fibroid features. Surgical methods (hysterectomy, myomectomy, hysteroscopy, laparoscopy) and minimally invasive techniques (uterine artery embolization, myolysis, MRI-guided ultrasound, radiofrequency ablation) are common. Medical treatments, including progestogens and GnRH agonists, are used for short-term bleeding control. SPRMs show promise for long-term management. Novel therapies are being explored with promising results.

The study concluded that fibroid treatment should be individualized based on symptom severity and the patient’s preference for fertility preservation or definitive treatment. They highlighted the importance of personalized care.

