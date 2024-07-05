Therapeutic Effects of Oral Roflumilast on Weight and Cardiometabolic Parameters in Psoriasis

Photo Credit: 2Ban

The following is a summary of “Effects of oral roflumilast therapy on body weight and cardiometabolic parameters in patients with psoriasis – results from a randomized controlled trial (PSORRO),” published in the July 2024 issue of Dermatology by Gyldenløve, et al.

Oral roflumilast, approved for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is associated with weight loss. Recently, it demonstrated efficacy in treating psoriasis, a condition frequently linked to overweight and obesity. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the impact of oral roflumilast on body weight and cardio-metabolic parameters in patients with psoriasis.

The study involved posthoc analyses from the PSORRO study, where patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis were randomized 1:1 to receive either oral roflumilast 500 μg once daily or a placebo for 12 weeks, followed by an active, open-label treatment phase through week 24 for both groups. Parameters such as changes in body weight, blood pressure, gastrointestinal symptoms, and laboratory tests were recorded. No lifestyle or dietary interventions were implemented.

Forty-six patients were randomized, with comparable baseline characteristics across groups and a mean weight of 103.6 kg. Among patients treated with roflumilast, the median weight change was −2.6% at week 12 and −4% at week 24. In contrast, patients initially given a placebo showed median weight changes of 0.0% and 1.3% at the same time points. Reduced appetite was more frequently reported in the active therapy group. No significant changes in blood pressure or laboratory test results were observed. The study had limitations due to its post hoc nature and the small sample size.

Oral roflumilast led to weight loss and reduced appetite in patients with psoriasis, reinforcing its potential as an effective treatment option for the patient population.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0190962224004262