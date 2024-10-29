Thromboembolic Risk in Nephrotic Syndrome with Elevated Albumin Levels

Photo Credit: libre de droit

The following is a summary of “Risk of thromboembolic events in patients with nephrotic syndrome and relatively high albumin levels: a study over 10 years,” published in the September 2024 issue of Nephrology by Liu et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate thromboembolic events in patients with nephrotic syndrome. The focus was on those with high albumin levels (≥ 25 g/L) and characterize the features of this specific group.

They included hospitalized patients with nephrotic syndrome and thromboembolic events over the past 10 years. Patients were divided into 2 groups based on serum albumin levels at the time of the event. Data were analyzed using SPSS software.

The results showed that 312 patients were enrolled, with 84 (26.9%) having high albumin levels (≥ 25 g/L). Patients with nephrotic syndrome and high albumin levels had significantly lower 24-hour proteinuria (P < 0.01) and a higher rate of autoimmune disease (P = 0.03) than the low-albumin group. Membranous nephropathy was the most common type in patients with thromboembolic events, and fewer patients in the high-albumin group had anti-PLA2R-positive membranous nephropathy (P < 0.01).

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03704-w