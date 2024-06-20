Thyroid Cancer in Transgender Female Veterans: Prevalence, Risk Factors, and Clinical Features

Photo Credit: Dr. Microbe

The following is a summary of “Thyroid Cancer Prevalence, Risk Exposure, and Clinical Features Among Transgender Female Veterans,” published in the June 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Christensen, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate thyroid cancer prevalence and characteristics among transgender female veterans, acknowledging the elevated rates of certain medical conditions observed in this demographic.

They conducted a retrospective chart review of veterans receiving care at Veterans Affairs clinics across the United States between July 2017 and December 2022. Eligible participants met specific criteria: they had a diagnosis code for thyroid cancer according to the International Classification of Diseases, revision 10 (ICD-10), and either had a diagnosis code for gender dysphoria or were assigned male at birth and had received estrogen prescriptions. They also reviewed charts of cisgender veterans for comparison purposes.

Among transgender female veterans, the prevalence of thyroid cancer was measured at 0.341% (34/9,988), which differed from calculated estimates for cisgender females (0.641%, 95% CI 0.572-0.724) and cisgender males (0.187%, 95% CI 0.156-0.219). The average age at thyroid cancer diagnosis among transgender female veterans was approximately 53.8 (± SEM 2.61) years, with 32.3% (11/34) of patients presenting with extrathyroidal disease at diagnosis.

The study provided the first report of thyroid cancer prevalence, specifically among transgender women in the United States. Moving forward, further investigations were warranted to explore risk factors among transgender veterans, including factors such as obesity, smoking, and the impact of gender-affirming hormone therapy. Understanding these aspects will contribute to better-informed healthcare strategies tailored to the unique needs of transgender individuals.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jes/article/8/6/bvae060/7636234