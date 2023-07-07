The following is a summary of “High risk and low prevalence diseases: Toxic alcohol ingestion,” published in the May 2023 issue of Emergency Medicine by Inman, et al.

Toxic alcohol ingestion is a rare but severe condition with a high morbidity and mortality risk. For a study, researchers sought to provide an overview of toxic alcohol ingestion, including its presentation, diagnosis, and management in the emergency department (ED), based on current evidence.

Toxic alcohols, such as ethylene glycol, methanol, isopropyl alcohol, propylene glycol, and diethylene glycol, can be encountered in various settings, including hospitals, hardware stores, and households. Ingestion of these substances can be accidental or intentional. Toxic alcohol ingestion can manifest as different levels of intoxication, acidemia, and damage to vital organs, depending on the specific substance involved. Prompt diagnosis is crucial to prevent irreversible organ damage and fatalities and relies primarily on this condition’s clinical history and consideration. Laboratory findings indicative of toxic alcohol ingestion include an increasing osmolar gap or anion-gap acidemia and evidence of organ injury. Treatment strategies depend on the specific ingested substance and the severity of the patient’s condition. Options include alcohol dehydrogenase blockade using medications like fomepizole or ethanol and special considerations for initiating hemodialysis.

Familiarity with toxic alcohol ingestion enables emergency clinicians to diagnose and manage this potentially life-threatening condition effectively.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0735675723000530