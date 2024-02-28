Treating Dyspnea and Anxiety with Biofeedback in Chronic Lung Disease: A Qualitative Analysis

The following is a summary of “Breathing on the Mind: Treating dyspnea and anxiety symptoms with biofeedback in chronic lung disease – A qualitative Analysis,” published in the JANUARY 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Norweg, et al.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is characterized by disrupted breathing patterns, leading to compromised lung function and symptoms like dyspnea, anxiety, and abnormal carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) levels. For a study, researchers sought to assess the acceptability of a novel mind-body intervention, Capnography-Assisted, Learned Monitored (CALM) Breathing, implemented preceding pulmonary rehabilitation.

CALM Breathing, a 4-week (8-session) program, was developed to address dyspnea and anxiety in COPD adults by targeting maladaptive breathing behaviors using end-tidal CO 2 levels as guidance. It comprises ten core breathing exercises, CO 2 biofeedback, and motivational interviewing. Through qualitative methods and semi-structured post-intervention interviews, the acceptability and participation process of CALM breathing were evaluated. Themes were identified using constant comparative analysis.

Sixteen participants underwent interviews following CALM Breathing. Three primary themes emerged: The process of learning self-regulated breathing, Mechanisms of a mind-body intervention, and Clinical and implementation outcomes.

Positive themes underscored the acceptability of CALM Breathing, detailing participants’ journey in mastering more self-regulated breathing to manage dyspnea and anxiety. Encouraging participant feedback supports CALM Breathing as a COPD intervention, although larger-scale efficacy trials are warranted.

Reference: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00393-1/abstract