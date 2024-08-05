Treatment of Neurological Disease Considering Risks and Challenges Related to Post-Pandemic COVID-19

The following is a summary of “Management of patients with neurological diseases considering post-pandemic coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) related risks and dangers — An updated European Academy of Neurology consensus statement,” published in the August 2024 issue of Neurology by Filipović et al.

A European Academy of Neurology (EAN) consensus statement on managing neurological diseases during the COVID-19 pandemic was published in October 2020.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to reevaluate the 2020 EAN consensus statement, given evolving circumstances and challenges in neurological disease management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They critically reviewed the original items in step 1, defined new recommendations, and sent an online survey with the recommendations to the Managing Groups of all Scientific and Coordinating Panels of EAN in step 2. In step 3, the final set of recommendations was established.

The results showed that in step 1, 18 of 36 original recommendations remained relevant and were updated to reflect advances, while 21 new recommendations were added. In step 2, 9 out of 39 surveyed recommendations were approved as is, with the remainder receiving suggestions for improvement. In step 3, the recommendations were revised, and new items were included, leading to a final set of 41 recommendations.

Investigators concluded that revised EAN statements offered updated, comprehensive guidance on managing neurological diseases during the COVID-19 pandemic, encompassing COVID-19 care, vaccine complications, and post-COVID conditions.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/ene.16408