Treatment Outcomes of Novel Optical Design in Multifocal IOL

The following is a summary of “Clinical results with a multifocal intraocular lens with a novel optical design,” published in the June 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Goldman et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the optical efficacy and safety of a novel multifocal lens incorporating 2 extra focal points in patients with cataracts and presbyopia.

To assess the safety and visual performance, they implanted a new multifocal intraocular lens (IOL) in 31 patients with cataracts and presbyopia (March 2020 to November 2021). The patients were scheduled for follow-up 3 months after surgery to measure the vision at various distances (80 cm and 60 cm), both with and without corrective lenses.

The results showed that in 31 patients who received the new IOL, bilateral surgery was performed on 30 patients (totaling 61 eyes). All 61 eyes from 30 patients who received the new lens in both eyes had an uncorrected distance visual acuity (UCDVA) without needing correction 3 months after surgery. Specifically, all eyes had a UCDVA of at least 0.15 logMAR, with 93% (57 eyes) achieving even better vision of 0.1 logMAR and 44% (27 eyes) reaching the best possible score of 0.0 logMAR. Vision at an intermediate distance of 80 cm was also good, with 98% (60 eyes) achieving a UCDVA of 0.1 logMAR or better and 79% (48 eyes) reaching 0.0 logMAR without corrective lenses.

Investigators concluded that the new 5-focal IOL design resulted in an excellent range of UCDVA at all distances for patients with cataracts, leading to monocular and binocular spectacle independence and patient satisfaction.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-024-03521-7