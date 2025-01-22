SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Treatment Sustains Clinical Benefit Over Two Years in R/R CLL, SLL

Jan 22, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Siddiqi T, Gauthier J, Kenderian S, et al. Lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) in patients (pts) with relapsed or refractory (r/r) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (cll)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (sll): Updated follow-up of Transcend CLL 004. Presented at: 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting; December 7-10, 2024; San Diego, CA.
  2. Siddiqui T, Maloney D, Kenderian S, et al. Lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) in r/r cll/sll: 24-month median follow-up of TRANSCEND CLL 004. Blood. 2023;142(suppl1):330. doi:10.1182/blood-2023-179529

