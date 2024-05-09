Trifarotene Plus Skin Care Beneficial for Acne Vulgaris

WEDNESDAY, May 8, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Trifarotene plus skin care is beneficial for patients with moderate acne vulgaris (AV) and acne-induced hyperpigmentation (AIH), according to a study published online April 29 in the International Journal of Dermatology.

Andrew Alexis, M.D., M.P.H., from Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City, and colleagues conducted a phase IV, double-blind, parallel-group study of patients aged 13 to 35 years with moderate AV and AIH who were treated with trifarotene or vehicle (63 and 60 patients, respectively), plus a skin care regimen of moisturizer, cleanser, and sunscreen for 24 weeks.

The researchers found that compared with vehicle, trifarotene 50 µg/g cream significantly improved the AIH overall disease severity score from baseline (−1.6 versus −1.1) at week 12, but at week 24, scores were comparable. At week 24, there was a better reduction in the post-AV hyperpigmentation index score with trifarotene (−18.9 versus −11.3 percent). At weeks 12 and 24, lesion count reductions were higher with trifarotene than vehicle, as were Investigator Global Assessment success rates. The skin care regimen contributed to less irritation, making adherence to treatment easier. Across all skin types, photography showed improvements in pigmentation and erythema. The vehicle group experienced more adverse events than the trifarotene group (30.2 versus 16.7 percent).

“This study shows that trifarotene cream has a favorable efficacy and safety profile for treating AV and AIH in subjects with all skin types, which likely will translate to overall improved outcomes for AV patients,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Galderma, which manufactures trifarotene and funded the study.

