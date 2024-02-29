SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Uncovering Preoperative Characteristics Linked to Crohn’s Disease of the Pouch Post-IPAA

Feb 29, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Fadel MG, Geropoulos G, Warren OJ, et al. Risks factors associated with the development of Crohn’s disease after ileal pouch-anal anastomosis for ulcerative colitis: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Crohns Colitis. 2023;17(9):1537-1548. doi:10.1093/ecco-jcc/jjad051

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

AAD Plenary

AAD Plenary

Learn the latest updates from AAD leadership at the Annual Business Meeting, followed by insights from our plenary speakers, recognition...

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement