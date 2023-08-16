Underrepresentation of Ethnic and Racial Groups in Dermatology Clinical Trials

The following is a summary of “Racial and ethnic underrepresentation in dermatology clinical trials,” published in the AUGUST 2023 issue of Dermatology by Mineroff, et al.

Incorporating participants from diverse racial and ethnic populations in clinical trials was crucial for reducing disparities and promoting healthcare equity. For a study, researchers sought to assess the representation of racial and ethnic groups in dermatology clinical trials.

Data from dermatology trials conducted in the United States between 2017 and 2021 were obtained from ClinicalTrials.gov and compared to census data to determine if minority groups were adequately represented based on population demographics. The participation rates were compared with the prevalence rates of the most underrepresented racial group.

Of 246 trials that met the inclusion criteria, 87.4% (215) reported racial data. The analysis revealed that Black/African American, American Indian/Alaskan Native, and individuals of 2 or more races were underrepresented in the trials. Additionally, Hispanic or Latino individuals were also underrepresented as an ethnic group. The study’s search was limited to ClinicalTrials.gov registered studies within specific parameters. The methods of reporting race were not specified, and detailed analysis was only conducted for the most underrepresented racial group.

The study found that certain minority groups, particularly Black/African Americans, were significantly underrepresented in dermatology trials. Even when accounting for prevalence rates, their representation remained low. Ensuring trial participation that aligns with population demographics and subgroup prevalence rates can reduce health inequity, improve clinical knowledge, and enhance treatment accessibility for the increasingly diverse population.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)00681-3/fulltext