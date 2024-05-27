Understanding Asthma: Baseline Traits and ICS/LAMA/LABA Response

The following is a summary of “Baseline Characteristics and ICS/LAMA/LABA Response in Asthma: Analyses From the CAPTAIN Study,” published in the May 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Boulet, et al.

The CAPTAIN trial indicated that treatment responses to fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol (FF/UMEC/VI) vary based on baseline type 2 inflammation markers in patients with moderate to severe asthma. Identifying how other patient characteristics influence the response to inhaled therapies can guide personalized asthma management. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the predictive value of key demographic and baseline physiological variables (including lung function, bronchodilator reversibility, age, and age at asthma onset) on the response to adding the long-acting muscarinic antagonist umeclidinium (UMEC) to the inhaled corticosteroid/long-acting β2-agonist combination FF/VI, or to doubling the FF dose, using data from the CAPTAIN trial.

They conducted prespecified and post hoc analyses of CAPTAIN data using both categorical and continuous variables of key baseline characteristics. These analyses assessed the impact on treatment outcomes such as lung function (trough FEV 1 ), annualized rate of moderate/severe exacerbations, and asthma control (Asthma Control Questionnaire) following the addition of UMEC to FF/VI or doubling the FF dose in FF/VI or FF/UMEC/VI.

The addition of UMEC to FF/VI showed greater improvements in trough FEV 1 compared to doubling the FF dose across all baseline characteristics. Generally, doubling the FF dose resulted in a numerically greater reduction in the annualized rate of moderate/severe exacerbations compared to adding UMEC, independent of baseline characteristics. Both the addition of UMEC and doubling the FF dose led to improvements in Asthma Control Questionnaire scores, irrespective of baseline characteristics.

Unlike previous findings with type 2 biomarkers, baseline characteristics such as lung function, bronchodilator reversibility, age, and age at asthma onset did not appear to predict the response to inhaled therapy.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213219824001417