Understanding Chemotherapy-Related Heart Comorbidities in Patients with Cancer

The following is a summary of “Incidence of chemotherapy-related cardiac dysfunction in cancer patients,” published in the April 2024 issue of Cardiology by Deng et al.

Many patients suffering from cancer experience chemotherapy-related heart comorbidities, but reported incidence rates vary widely. Understanding this better is crucial.

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis to determine the overall incidence of chemotherapy-related heart issues in patients with cancer.

They used data from PubMed and EMBASE articles and searched for chemotherapy-related cardiac dysfunction in patients with cancer from inception to May 1, 2023.

The results showed that in 53 studies, a total of 35,651 individuals were identified with chemotherapy-related cardiac issues. The overall incidence of cardiovascular comorbidities in patients with cancer was 63.21 per 1000 person-years (95% CI: 57.28-69.14). Incidence increased sharply within six months of chemotherapy and then leveled off over time. Patients aged ≥50 years had a higher incidence (99.96 vs. 34.48 per 1000 person-years). Breast cancer (72.97 per 1000 person-years), Leukemia (65.21 per 1000 person-years), and patients with lymphoma (55.43 per 1000 person-years) had higher incidence rates.

Investigators concluded that the overall incidence of chemotherapy-related heart issues in patients with cancer is highest within six months after treatment and decreases significantly after six years.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/clc.24269