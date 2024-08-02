Understanding Impulsivity and Inhibition Across Schizophrenia Subgroups

Photo Credit: PeopleImages

The following is a summary of “Impulsivity and inhibitory control in deficit and non-deficit schizophrenia,” published in the June 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Bielecki et al.

The relationship between impulsivity and inhibitory control in schizophrenia is subject to conflicting evidence, reflecting ongoing debates and varied findings across existing research literature.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study comparing impulsivity and different aspects of inhibitory control among deficit (DS) and non-deficit (NDS) patients with schizophrenia and healthy controls(HCs) and investigating the relationships across all groups.

They included 28 patients with DS, 45 NDS patients, and 39 HCs matched for age. A neuropsychological assessment battery was employed.

The result showed that compared to HCs, patients with DS displayed lower venturesomeness, while patients with NDS exhibited greater impulsivity. Both patient groups scored elevated levels on cognitive and motor inhibition measures, which remained largely consistent even after adjusting for IQ and years of education. Additionally, correlations emerged between impulsivity and cognitive inhibition in the DS group, whereas healthy controls showed a link between impulsivity and motor inhibition.

Investigators concluded that patients with schizophrenia showed weaker inhibitory control in tests, with impulsivity being more prominent in the NDS group, but further studies are needed to confirm the initial findings.

