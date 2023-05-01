The following is a summary of “CKD-Associated Cardiovascular Mortality in the United States: Temporal Trends From 1999 to 2020,” published in the March 2023 issue of Kidney Medicine by Kobo et al.

There is a lack of information on temporal trends broken down by sex, race, and urban/rural status in this group, even though chronic kidney disease (CKD) is linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular (CV) mortality. Wide-Range, Online Data for Epidemiologic Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) are grouped by important demographic characteristics.

Causes of death from chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease during 1999 and 2000. Presentation of age-adjusted mortality rates (per 100,000 persons) broken down by CV categories, ethnicity, gender, age group, state, and urban/rural status. Researchers found 1,938,505 death certificates between 1999 and 2020 that listed CKD or ESKD as a contributing factor in the patient’s passing. With 31.2% of cases, CV was the leading cause of death among CKD patients.

Age-adjusted mortality due to CKD rose by 50.2% between 1999 and 2020, with a rise of 86.6% in non-CV mortality and a decrease of 7.1% in CV mortality. Over the study period, Black patients had a higher risk of CV mortality, White patients observed an increase of 2.7%, while Black patients showed a 38.6% decrease in death. Compared to non-Hispanic patients, Hispanic patients had a higher decrease in cardiovascular mortality during the study period (40%) (3.6%). In 1999, urban areas had higher CV mortality rates, but by 2020, rural areas would have higher rates. Count on precise identification of death causes in a sizable dataset. There was an increase in all-cause mortality and a slight drop in CV-related mortality among CKD patients in the United States between 1999 and 2020. Hispanic individuals saw more significant temporal declines in CV mortality than non-Hispanic patients and black patients saw more significant temporal decreases than white patients.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590059522002308