The following is a summary of “Tyrosine kinase inhibitors versus radiation therapy in unresectable dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans (DFSP): A narrative systematic review,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Surgery by Henry, et al.

Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans (DFSP) is a rare type of skin cancer that is often challenging to treat. There was no clear guideline for using tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) versus radiotherapy in patients with unresectable DFSP. For a study, researchers sought to review the current literature on TKI and radiotherapy to treat unresectable DFSP.

A systematic literature search was conducted, including all studies reporting clinical results of TKI and/or radiotherapy in the treatment of unresectable DFSP. Fourteen studies met the inclusion criteria out of 1,345 screened studies. The patients were between 18 and 77 years, and 55% were male.

Patients who received radiotherapy had lower-grade diseases than those who received TKI. The overall clinical benefit of TKI ranged from 70% to 96%, while patients who received radiotherapy exhibited control or resolution in 90% of cases on the last follow-up. The adverse effects of radiotherapy were mild, whereas those of TKI was more severe, and a dose reduction was required to manage adverse effects.

Thus, TKI may be employed in unresectable DFSP of all histology types, while radiation alone may be limited to low-grade and classic-type DFSP. It was essential to consider the risks and benefits of each treatment modality for patients with unresectable DFSP, and a personalized treatment approach should be considered based on the patient’s factors. Further research was needed to determine the optimal treatment approach for unresectable DFSP.

Reference: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(22)00589-X/fulltext