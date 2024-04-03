Unveiling the Immune-Suppressive Axis BACH1-IT2-miR-4786-Siglec-15 in Bladder Cancer

The following is a summary of “Identification of BACH1-IT2-miR-4786-Siglec-15 immune suppressive axis in bladder cancer,” published in the March 2024 issue of Oncology by Li et al.

In bladder cancer research, the sialic acid binding Ig-like lectin 15 (Siglec-15) has emerged as a focal point due to its identification as a tumor immune suppressor gene in various human cancers, yet its molecular mechanisms remain enigmatic. Researcher’s ongoing investigations into both the clinical and fundamental aspects of bladder cancer led to uncover an aberrant abundance of BACH1-IT2, which is intricately associated with the stabilization of Siglec-15, thereby fostering a local immune suppressive microenvironment conducive to tumor progression. This phenomenon is mediated by miR-4786-5p, with BACH1-IT2 serving as a microRNA sponge that competitively sequesters miR-4786 and consequently up-regulates the expression of Siglec-15 on cancer cell surfaces. Notably, the BACH1-IT2-miR-4786-Siglec-15 axis profoundly influences the activation of immune cells in co-culture settings, underscoring its pivotal role in immune evasion within bladder cancer.

In summary, the findings shed light on the critical involvement of BACH1-IT2 and miR-4786 in the immune evasion mechanisms operative in bladder cancer, thereby suggesting their potential as therapeutic targets and prognostic indicators in managing this malignancy.

Source: bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-024-12061-8