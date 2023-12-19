Unveiling the Source of Joy: A Qualitative Exploration of Profound GP-Patient Relationships

Photo Credit: Paperkites

The following is a summary of “Where the joy comes from: a qualitative exploration of deep GP-patient relationships,” published in the 13 December 2023 issue of Primary Care by Thomas, et al.

Quality general practice relies on relationship-based, whole-person care, with deep General Practitioner (GP)-patient relationships contributing to improved outcomes. While psychological attachment theory has been applied to therapeutic relationships, its exploration in general practice remains limited. Sociocultural and commercial changes may pose threats to relationship-based care. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the nature and experience of deep GP-patient relationships from the perspectives of both patients and GPs.

A semi-structured interview design was employed, with an initial survey assessing patients’ perceived depth of their GP relationship. Patients and GPs with identified deep relationships participated in interviews. Thematic analysis was applied to the interview transcripts, and post-interview surveys assessed attachment styles and patient-centredness of GPs.

Thirteen patients and five GPs were interviewed, revealing four key themes characterizing deep relationships: the ‘professional,’ human connection, trust, and ‘above and beyond.’ These relationships were shaped by contributions from patients, GPs, and the practice team.

The study presented a refined conceptual framework for understanding deep GP-patient relationships. The relationships emerge prominently during patient hardships, offering a sense of safety, care, and support akin to attachment relationships. While deep relationships may stretch GP boundaries, they also bring joy and vocational satisfaction. The study emphasized the importance of fostering such relationships for times of patient vulnerability, acknowledging challenges within current healthcare climates. Patients may only sometimes seek deep relationships, highlighting the need for flexibility and adaptability in providing relationship-based care.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-023-02224-0