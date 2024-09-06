Urinary Cofilin-1 as a Biomarker for Renal Decline and Prognosis in IgAN

The following is a summary of “Correlation analysis of cofilin-1 with renal prognosis in primary IgA nephropathy,” published in the September 2024 issue of Nephrology by Zhao et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the relationship between cofilin-1 and renal function in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and determined its predictive value for renal adverse prognosis.

They included patients with primary IgAN diagnosed by initial renal biopsy (January 2019 to February 2022). All patients with IgAN had urine tested for the expression of cofilin-1 and other biomarkers (RhoA, NGAL) by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and followed up for at least 6 months. Baseline clinicopathologial data of IgAN was also collected. The decreased renal function group was defined as baseline estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) < 60 ml/min/1.73m2. Logistic and Cox regression models were used to analyze the correlation between cofilin-1 and renal prognosis.

The results showed 133 patients with IgAN, the male-to-female ratio was 1.25:1, and the average patient age was 37.67 ± 13.78 years. The average eGFR was 71.63 (40.42,109.33) ml/min/1.73m2, 56 patients (42.1%) had decreased renal function at baseline, with an average eGFR of 34.07 (16.72, 49.21) ml/min/1.73 m2, and, 12 patients developed renal adverse prognosis. The average follow-up time was 22.035 ± 8.992 months. The multivariate regression analysis showed that increased urinary cofilin-1 was an independent risk factor associated with baseline renal function decline and renal adverse prognosis in IgAN patients (P<0.05). Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves showed great efficacy of urinary cofilin-1 levels in diagnosing baseline renal function decline and predicting renal adverse prognosis (the area under the ROC curve was 0.708 and 0.803).

They concluded that cofilin-1 was closely related to renal function decline in IgAN, and Cofilin-1 has a clinical value in predicting the risk of renal adverse prognosis. At the same time, podocyte fusion affected the renal prognosis of IgAN.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03723-7